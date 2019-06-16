FIRST ON CBS7: Barricaded suspect at Gardendale Meadows Mobile Park

There is a large scene of DPS and Ector County Sheriff's vehicles at the Gardendale Meadows Mobile Park off of Hollyhock Avenue.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells us that there is a barricaded suspect and the scene is still active at this time.

Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Oscar Villarreal says this is ECSO's scene and two DPS units responded to assist.

We have a reporter at the mobile park who says there is now a tactical assault vehicle, ambulance and fire truck on scene.

We will update this story as we get new details.