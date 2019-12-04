Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's family, attorneys

Neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman is suing the parents of slain teenager Trayvon Martin and others.

Zimmerman was acquitted of Martin's 2012 killing. Zimmerman's lawsuit says he was defamed when a trial witness tried to incriminate him and pretended to be the last person to talk to Martin when the witness was actually the half-sister of the caller.

Zimmerman is suing the teens' parents, family attorney, the attorney's book publisher and prosecutors who tried his case.

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for Martin's family, says the lawsuit is unfounded and reckless.