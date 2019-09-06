Youngest victim killed in mass shooting is laid to rest

It was a somber day in Odessa on Friday, as many community members attended services of those who were killed in Saturday's mass shooting.

The Odessa High School community is mourning the loss of Leilah Hernandez, a 15-year-old girl shot and killed during a shooting rampage Saturday.

The first of the services was held for 15-year-old Leilah Hernandez.

Odessa Police and Fire Rescue vehicles could be seen wrapped around Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Friday morning for the funeral of the sophomore Odessa High School student. Hundreds of people filed into the church to pay their final respects.

Leilah's casket was carried in by those who never imagined they would out live her. The pallbearers included her father, step-father and two grandfathers.

The sanctuary was filled with singing, tears and beautiful memories of Leilah.

"You always saw her smiling. It was never a day you didn't see her smiling. Her smile catches everybody attention," Leliah's friend Valeriah Coy told us earlier this week. "I still can't believe it - this is a dream."

After the funeral, the hearse and family traveled to American Heritage Cemetery in Midland for a private burial service.

There was also a mass service for 25-year-old Odessa man Edwin Peregrino on Friday afternoon.

As well as a memorial service for 40-year-old Odessa man Joesph Bryan Griffith.