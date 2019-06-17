Young girl riding in car shot in Howard County

The Howard County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a girl to the hospital over the weekend.

According to a release, deputies were called to the 2400 block of North U.S. Highway 87 on Saturday for a report of a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived they learned that a young girl had been shot. The girl was taken to the Scenic Mountain Medical Center before she was later taken to a Lubbock hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that the Chevrolet Camaro that the girl was riding in was traveling north on Highway 87 while another vehicle was following it.

The sheriff's office says that someone in that vehicle then began shooting at the Camaro. Only one of the rounds hit the girl.

According to a release, investigators have developed persons of interest in the case. No other details have been released at this time.