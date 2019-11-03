Young athletes show off their soccer skills

Young athletes traveled to the Permian Basin over the weekend for a chance to show off their foot skills.

The Midland Soccer Association held their 36th annual, ‘Turkey Shootout’ at Windlands Park in the Tall City.

This year's youth soccer tournament brought 66 teams from both West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

Melanie Hall, with the Midland Soccer Association said, Midland has always had a strong soccer presence which is why it's important to put tournament events like this one.

“I love to see kids that are younger have the same passion for a sport that I played since I was little all the way through college. It is great to see that same fire and passion in the younger generations,” said Hall.

Hall said their goal is to teach these young athletes lessons they can take with them for their whole life.