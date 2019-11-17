Young athlete overcomes adversity for championship game

One young athlete from West Texas has overcome adversity in his life to help take his team to the big championship game.

Braxton White is your typical 10-year-old boy, filled with the passion for playing one of America’s favorite pastimes, football.

But what sets him apart from other players on the field in the Tall City are the challenges he has already had to endure in his young life.

The sixth grader was born without a left forearm and on top of that Braxton lost his father unexpectedly earlier this year.

“I like playing football because well my dad played when he was in high school. I think it would be kind of cool because it’s like he is watching over me and stuff,” said Braxton.

He said the one reason why he loves the sport goes beyond the feeling of making a touchdown but because being on the field helps keep him close to the one man who taught him everything about good plays and tackles, his father.

“My favorite is probably being on offense and blocking or catching the ball. I feel like it's not very easy but it's not hard at the same time,” said Braxton.

Head Coach, Johnathan Cranfill and the other coaches agree despite his setbacks, Braxton does a great job at playing the sport and even inspires his fellow teammates.

“Seeing him out there on the field is amazing. Like I said, he is this tall, he only has one arm his father passed away right before the football season started. So just be able to overcome those type of things and still be able to be out there and perform at such a high level and help this football team has been amazing,” said Cranfill.

Coach Cranfill said Braxton helped the Cougars win the big championship game. The final score on Saturday’s night game was 14 – 6.

He said it was a hard-hitting game with tremendous sportsmanship from both teams.

An effort Braxton pushes for during not only every game but also during practice time.

“Braxton is absolutely everything we want in a cougar and what we want a cougar to be. I think he represents the best of all of us and everything he has been through, all the hardships that he has been through in his life. I couldn't be prouder of him,” said Cranfill.