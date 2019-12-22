Young West Texan gives back with the help of hot cocoa

A young West Texas girl is spending her holiday season not asking Santa for wishes and gifts but instead raising money for others.

Every weekend, starting after Thanksgiving, Randi Spenser is out in her stand selling hot chocolate, raising money all for a good cause.

For the 3rd year in a row, the 12-year-old is raising money for the Odessa Police Department and its K-9 unit.

An idea she said was inspired from a movie about K-9 dogs and how they did not have the necessary, everyday equipment to do their job safely.

“I just wanted to show support to all of our officers because they need it more than ever since all of the Odessa Strong and everything that happened in this community. We need to show them that we can support them in anything,” said Randi.

Randi asks for donations for each cup of cocoa she gives out, which comes with a peppermint candy cane and is topped with a marshmallow.

The first year Randi had her stand, she was able to collect enough funds to buy bullet proof vests and shoes for each of the police dogs.

Last year, Randi bought an actual K-9 with its full gear for the OPD.

This year her idea is to give the proceeds to the dogs’ and any medical funds they may have.

“Seeing everyone come out and support all of these officers and it really brings a smile to my face. Officers and all of our first responders do a ton of stuff for us and so we should be really thankful for them,” said Randi.

Spenser said well over 1,000 cups of hot chocolate have been handed out this holiday season and people just keep giving and giving.

She said she wouldn't be able to keep the stand going without help from people like her parents, Grandma Dede and best friend, Peyton Stewart.

“I like to honor the OPD because they do so much for us, and it is with my best friend Randi. It is going towards K9’s and their equipment and if we raise enough money, we are going to buy equipment for them,” said Stewart.

Randi wants to encourage the community to always appreciate the work first responders do because often they do not get to spend the holidays with their loved ones.