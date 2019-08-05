YouTube star buys school supplies for local teacher

Irma Morales is going into her first year teaching second graders at Ireland Elementary.

She used to teach fourth graders, and needed to buy a whole new library of books and other supplies for the younger students.

“It’s kind of hard when teachers don’t make enough money to be able to supply everything that our students need to make it a successful learning environment,” Morales said.

Morales saw other teachers posting their school supply lists on social media, so she did the same. Almost immediately, she received a message from YouTube star and makeup mogul Jeffree Star.

“He said ‘Hey I bought everything for you, have a good school year’. I freaked out. And instantly he retweeted my Amazon wish list post and it just blew up from there.”

Star’s video tutorials are viewed by millions of people, including Irma, who said Star is one of her idols.

“He started from absolutely nothing,” Morales said. “From living out in the streets having no food, nothing, to being a CEO of his own makeup line, so I really look up to him.”

Morales is grateful for the gift, and excited about what it will mean for her students.

“They’re going to love coming into my classroom and seeing it fully furnished with everything that I had pictured in my mind,” Morales said. “They’re going to love to come to school and learn.”

Morales said you don’t need to be a celebrity to chip in.

“If you want to help out other teachers, go on social media and look up the hashtag 'Clear The List',” Morales said. “There’s a bunch of teachers posting their Amazon wish lists. There’s items from like $2 to $10 so any little amount would really help.”

