YMCA now accepting COVID-19 essential worker child car assistance payments

Financial assistance is now being offered for essential workers who need childcare.

The following comes from the Odessa Family YMCA:

Some good news is on the horizon for essential workers who may need financial assistance for childcare.

Right now, the Odessa Family YMCA is offering childcare to COVID-19 essential workers, for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, at the Joe Pinner Learning Center. With children out of school, many families are left trying to figure out how to pay for childcare.

Workforce Solutions Permian Basin is now providing financial assistance to essential workers for childcare costs. To qualify for assistance, the family income must be under 150% of the state’s median income. The YMCA’s Joe Pinner Learning Center will accept payments through this program in lieu of parents having to pay out of pocket. To fill out an application (English or Spanish), visit http://workforcepb.org/child-care/. Completed forms and/or questions can be emailed to pbccs@pbworkforce.org.

"On behalf of the Odessa Family YMCA, we are grateful for the service of all of our essential workers. Their jobs are not easy these days, but we hope we can ease their minds by providing childcare in a clean, happy, licensed center,” said Susan Lara, Childcare, Research and Development Officer.

“We encourage essential workers to take advantage of this program provided by Workforce Solutions,” said Crissy Medina, CEO of Odessa Family YMCA. “We’d be happy to help them sign up for financial assistance and welcome them to our child care program right here at the Joe Pinner Learning Center.”

For more information, come by the Joe Pinner Learning Center at 1601 W 13th, or call us (432) 334-7971.