YALE STUDY: Sexually transmitted diseases up in the Basin due to increased fracking

A newstudy out last month from the Yale School of Public Health says the growth of fracking is linked to increased sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Texas.

The researchers found that cases of gonorrhea were up 15% and chlamydia up 10% in counties with high fracking activity, compared to counties where there is none.

They say that fracking often means an influx of workers into rural areas to work in the oil fields.

"This mobile workforce is largely composed of young men living in temporary man-camps with limited connections to the community," writes the University, adding, "In this setting, workers may have opportunities to seek new sex partners, thereby changing sexual networks and increasing disease transmission in the community."

The researchers looked at STI cases over a 16-year period starting in 2000; which was before the fracking boom.