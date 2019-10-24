XTO Energy accused of dumping frac sand, water illegally

An oilfield worker has come forward showing CBS7 a shocking video.

The video shows frac sand and water dumped directly onto the ground at an XTO Energy site in Midland, which could amount to a felony charge.

The man who filmed it wanted to remain anonymous to avoid blowback from people in the oil industry, but he said he felt compelled to shine a light on this incident.

When our source first saw what was happening at his workplace, he couldn’t believe it.

Frac sand and water polluted with chemicals like acid piled on the ground without any proper containment required by law.

Even more disturbing, he said he was the only one who seemed to care.

“Everyone from company men to, just walked by and looked at it like it … like it wasn’t anything”

But it is something.

We showed the video to an environmental investigator from the Midland County District Attorney’s Office.

He said if pollutants like that get into the groundwater, it could be deadly.

“Enough in there could possibly kill somebody, but that would have to be a lot of polluted water,” Environmental Investigator Tim Telck said. “It could cause long term health issues.”

Telck said it wouldn’t even take a long time for waste like that to seep into the ground.

“Just it going on the ground can cause pollution,” Telck explained. “Because if it’s not cleaned up in time and not cleaned up properly it’s eventually going to reach into the drinking water.”

That’s why letting that waste touch the ground for even a second can cost a company $100,000 in fines each day it stays there.

Telck said if a company does it willingly, it’s a felony, which would skyrocket those fines to $250,000 a day.

XTO Energy said they’ve been investigating the incident since we showed them the video and said in a statement: “XTO Energy complies with all laws and regulations applicable to our business. We are committed to conducting business in the most responsible way with minimal impact to the environment.”

However, our source tells us he’s seen this happen for years and it has to stop.

“And these people that live there need to know what these oil companies are doing around. Especially if it’s contaminating their ground water.”

Telck said his office is now going to investigate XTO Energy’s lease, which is located off West County Road 60 off State Highway 349.