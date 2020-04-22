World-renowned expert on Millennials and Gen Y offering livestream Thursday

Dr, Tim Elmore, a world-renowned expert on Millennials and Gen Y will be holding a livestream session free to the public on Thursday.

The session is being hosted by the Sewell Family of Companies.

According to a release, Dr. Elmore will spend an hour teaching us why he believes Millennials and Generation Z are the most anxious generations, how this pandemic will affect them, what adults can do to help, and what our path forward should be to return to normal routines after the pandemic.

The livestream will be held on the Sewell Family of Companies' Facebook page and website from 10-11 a.m.

CBS7 will be sharing the livestream to our Facebook page.