Wooden Spool Boutique provides face masks to the community

Wooden Spool Boutique in Odessa is usually a store you go to for fabric and other sewing supplies; however owner of Wooden Spool Boutique Marsha Davis is using the materials in her store to make masks for the people around the Permian Basin to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The project started as a way to lend a hand to people on the front lines fighting against the virus.

“Well, mainly, we started giving it to medical type people that weren’t having them made anywhere else,” owner Marsha Davis said. “People have just reached out to us. It’s first responders, people on the front line, medical people. Anybody and everybody actually.”

Since then, more and more people started calling in asking for protection as well, and demand will likely keep them spinning for some time.

This week the CDC adjusted its stance on mask-wearing.

At first, they said masks should be left for people infected and medical workers.

Now they say anyone who sets foot outside should keep themselves covered because the virus is most easily spread through water droplets that spray into the air while a person is speaking.

“The CDC is recommending that Americans wear a cloth or some type of fabric mask that can be purchased online or simply made at home from material you have at home,” President Donald Trump said.

With orders coming in throughout the day, The Wooden Spool relies on people like Mindy Taylor, who volunteer their time when they can to help make the masks.

She says as cases continue to spread across her hometown, she felt it was time to step up.

“Just giving back to the community I’m from,” volunteer Mindy Taylor said. “I was born and raised here. And when there’s a need that arises, I love to fill that need if I can, and I love to sew.”

And as the owner of the store Davis says the work can be grueling at times, but if it keeps her neighbors safe, It’s all worth it.

“The most rewarding part is seeing our customers and friends wear these masks and how delighted they are to get them. You know it’s tiring. We’ve worked long hours, we’ve cut almost 700 strips of binding for the ties that go around our masks. ”

The Wooden Spool Boutique is also accepting donations, and if you would like a mask, you can call the store at 432-272-0138.