Woman who drove into sinkhole speaks to CBS7

A local woman had a scary experience over the weekend when the car she was driving fell into a massive sinkhole.

Lana Munoz was on her way home from getting coffee when she drove over what she thought was a puddle.

“The next thing I know, I hit this hole and I’m sinking,” Munoz said. “I panicked.”

Munoz said water seemed to be rushing out of a broken pipe, and began to fill her car. Fortunately, she was able to escape before the vehicle took a nosedive into the hole.

“I would’ve been trapped underneath my car,” Munoz said. “I would’ve just sunk with it. I would’ve drowned, or drowned in my car.”

Eventually the water was shut off, and Munoz was unharmed, at least physically.

“I’m still having nightmares about it,” Munoz said. “Yeah...it was scary.”

Now, she’d like to see the city of Big Spring do something about what happened.

“My car is a loss, and it’s their fault,” Munoz said. “They should have to pay for my car. They need to look out for the roads in Big Spring, Texas. Take care of them, because they’re bad.”

The hole, near the corner of 13th and Donley, is still there and had filled with water following Wednesday’s storms. It was barricaded off.

At the time of this interview, Munoz hadn’t heard anything from the city. CBS7 called and left a message for the public works director, but did not hear back.

