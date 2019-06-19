Woman shares photos of sharks inches away from swimmers in North Myrtle Beach

Swimmers in the Cherry Grove area were unaware sharks were just inches from them.

Ginger Gilmer shared several photos of the close encounter on her Facebook page last week.

“Why I go to the beach to get in the pool! SHARKS!!!! Not one person had an idea of what was lurking around them. Can’t see the bottom, not swimming in it! #doodoodoodoo,” Gilmer wrote.

Gilmer said she took the pictures from the 15th floor of a resort. She highlighted dark spots in the photos which appear to show the sharks.

Gilmer told NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville that she did not share the pictures to make anyone hate or harm the creatures. She added that she has received messages from people who are unhappy with her.

As of Wednesday morning, Gilmer’s photos have been shared almost 24,000 times.

