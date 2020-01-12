Woman seriously injured after crashing into light pole on Fairgrounds Road

A major crash in North Midland sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday night.

Around 9:00 p.m. p.m., the Midland Police Department went to the scene on Fairgrounds Road and Wadley Avenue.

A vehicle hit a light pole and the driver was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to The City of Midland.

Investigators said the woman was driving south on Fairgrounds Road when, for unknown reasons, her car shifted to the left of the road.

