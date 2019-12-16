Woman, newborn reported missing in Texas

Police are asking for help in solving the disappearance of a mother and her two-week-old baby girl.

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her 2-week-old baby Margot have been missing since Thursday. (Source: Austin PD/KEYE/CNN)

“I love you. Just please come home. We miss you,” said Shane Carey, who is pleading for help finding his newborn daughter Margot and her mother, Heidi Broussard.

Broussard, 33, was last seen with her newborn after dropping off her son at Cowan Elementary School.

Police believe Broussard returned home with the infant before they both disappeared Thursday morning.

Heidi Broussard is 5′3″. The child, Margot Carey, is 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and just two weeks old.

“I went to work, and I talked to her at 8 o’clock, and that’s the last time I talked to her,” Carey said.

He said when he got back home from work at 2 p.m. Thursday, she and the baby were nowhere to be found.

Carey said when his son’s school called asking for someone to pick up the boy, he knew something wasn’t right.

“I went and picked up my son, and she wasn’t home again, so that’s whenever I called police,” he said.

Carey said nothing in their apartment was out of place.

“Her car, everything’s at the house, everything, the baby stuff, everything. Nothing’s gone except her and the baby,” he said.

Austin Police are asking anyone with information on the disappearances to call 911 or Austin Police at 512-974-5250.

“If you see an awesome mom with a baby walking around or in a suspicious van or car or anything that looks suspicious, just please give somebody a call,” Carey said.

Copyright 2019 KEYE via CNN. All rights reserved.