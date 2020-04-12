Woman in her 30s dies from coronavirus in Odessa, 2nd coronavirus-related death in Ector County

A woman in her 30s has died from coronavirus in Odessa on Sunday.

This is the second coronavirus-related death of a person in Ector County.

The following comes from Medical Center Hospital:

Medical Center Hospital is reporting its first COVID-19 related death. The patient, a woman in her 30s, died on Sunday, April 12.

The family and the health department have been notified. No other information about the patient will be released at this time.

Five positive COVID patients continue to be treated at Medical Center Hospital. Three of those patients are in the Critical Care Unit on ventilators. Two of those patients are on our COVID isolation floor.