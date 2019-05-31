Woman identifies herself as alleged R. Kelly victim

A woman has come forward to say publicly that 11 new sex-related felony counts against R. Kelly stem from allegations she made about the R&B singer.

Jerhonda Pace writes on her Facebook page that she's the alleged victim prosecutors identify as "J.P." in court papers. Anticipating an angry reaction by Kelly's fans, Pace — one of four women Kelly was charged in February with sexually abusing — wrote: "no matter how "wrong" you think I am, the law is on my side, a MINOR at the time."

The Associated Press doesn't usually name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Pace has gone public with her allegations.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse and is due back in court next week on the new charges.

