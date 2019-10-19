Woman drives van through schoolyard filled with children

A woman may be facing additional charges after driving her van through a school field during an event on Friday afternoon.

Michelle Harutunian was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. She may face further charges following an investigation, according to Texarkana Arkansas Police Department

Just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 18 at North Heights Junior High, officers were notified by school security regarding a maroon van driving erratically through a field behind the school.

At the time a school event was being held in the same area with over 200 students present.

Officers were told that several children had to jump out of the way of her vehicle. School staff members began running after the van, then the driver drove into a nearby woodline where more students were present. They had to flee for their safety as well.

Police found Harutunian in the open field between the school and Nix Creek. She told officers she was driving in the field looking for her dog.

Due to Harutunian's erratic behavior which "caused a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to several TASD students and staff" she was then charged, according to a news release.

No students or staff were harmed in this incident.

"The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is dedicated to ensuring the safety of our schools and will work diligently with TASD staff and security to ensure their safety is not compromised," reads a news release.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Texarkana, AR Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154.

