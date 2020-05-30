Woman dies in fire at Midland pet kennel

A fire at a local pet kennel left one person dead on Saturday.

According to the City of Midland, the Midland Fire Department and the Midland Police Department were called to the Wag-N-Tail Pet Resort on Highway 80 at 5:53 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to put the fire out.

Once the fire was out authorities found an employee of the business who had died. The woman's name has not been released at this time.

All of the pets at the kennel were found and their owners are now being notified. Four animals that appeared to be suffering from smoke inhalation were taken to a pet hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.