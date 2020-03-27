Woman dies after crashing into cow in Gaines County

DPS has identified a woman who was killed in a crash in Gaines County on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Brianna Surrento, 22, of Long Beach, Mississippi.

According to DPS, their troopers were called out to a crash on U.S. Highway 180 east of Seminole at 8:52 p.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Mazda 3. The driver, identified as Surrento, died at the scene.

An investigation of the crash revealed that Surrento was traveling east on the highway when her car hit a cow that had walked onto the road.

Surrento was wearing a seat belt at the time.