Odessa Police are on scene investigating after a robbery at the BB&T Bank on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a Hispanic female in her 50s walked into the bank off of 42nd Street and JBS Parkway and presented a note demanding money.

The female walked out with an undetermined amount money and left in an older model gold or tan 4dr Sedan.

The investigation into the robbery continues. We will update this story as we get more information from OPD.