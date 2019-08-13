Woman charged with murder in baby’s death after GA fight; turns self in

The second woman in a fight that led to the death of a 3-month-old baby has turned herself in, according to Lt. Freddie Williams with the Moultrie Police Department.

Terra Brown (Source: Colquitt County Jail)

Terra Shanquelle Brown, 30, turned herself to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday for her involvement in the fight, according to Williams. Brown was pregnant at the time of the fight, law enforcement said.

Karen Lashun Harrison, 26, the baby’s mother, was also involved in the fight on July 19. Harrison was holding the baby and later fell from her arms during the fight. The baby died from injuries after falling in July 20.

Brown was charged with the following:

- Second degree felony murder

- Second degree cruelty to children

- Affray (fighting)

Copyright 2019 WALB via Gray News. All rights reserved.