Woman charged with having Xanax in her vagina at the ECLEC

A 20-year-old woman was charged with bringing a controlled substance inside the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

An Odessa Police affidavit says an Ector County Corrections Officer found a bag of 8 Xanax pills stuffed into Analisa Wynn Dominguez's vagina. She did not have a prescription for them, according to the Odessa American.

She was originally arrested for reportedly assaulting her boyfriend with a knife and stealing $11.60 worth of merchandise from the Albertson's on East 8th Street.

Dominguez has two bonds totaling $75,000 and was still in custody Wednesday afternoon according to jail records.