UPDATE: Woman charged after deadly Christmas Day shooting

This story was updated at 1:30 p.m. to include new information from the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

Rick Britton, 54, was shot and killed on Christmas Day by 26-year-old Jaylene Green, according to the Ector County Sheriff's Office. In a news release, the sheriff's office said Green was reported to be the victim's step-daughter.

Jaylene Green has been charged with murder and is in ECSO custody without a bond set.

----

A man was shot to death in West Odessa on Christmas Day, according to the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the 16100 block of West University in reference to a gunshot victim. There deputies found a deceased male.

A female on scene was arrested and is expected to be charged later this evening.

The names of the victim and suspect will not be released until the next of kin are notified.

The sheriff's office said the incident appears to be related to a family disturbance, but the investigation continues.