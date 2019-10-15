Woman accuses Prude Ranch of neglecting horses

This is Squirrel.

A horse Terry Foster said starved to death earlier this year at Prude Ranch.

“The younger horses look wonderful because they’re young and they can handle the winter,” Terry Foster explained. “They can handle less feed, but the older horses absolutely cannot.”

Foster said Squirrel is only one of many.

A few months ago, she said she kept seven Prude Ranch horses in her pasture for a few days before a vet visit.

She said all of them were so thin you could see their ribs.

“Very poor conditions for any horse to live in, but this is Prude Ranch,” she said. “A historical ranch in West Texas and this is happening. It’s not acceptable.”

Since then, she's documented a dozen Prude Ranch horses she said have been neglected.

She said the photos and x-rays show starvation, sores and unkempt teeth.

The Jeff Davis County Sheriff said his office is investigating the ranch, but it’s too early to say if charges will be filed.

For now, he’s requiring management to have a vet check all the horses.

Prude Ranch Manager Bruce Davis would only tell me that of all the horses passed their checks with flying colors.

Meanwhile, foster says she and a horse rescue organization are trying to buy horses, but have only been able to get one, whose name is Captain.

She said a vet gave him a 2/10 health score for undernourishment and joint disease.

But now Captain is doing much better, fattening up at a new home in Magnolia, Texas.

She said all the other horses could do the same if they could just get help.

“The cycle’s going to continue and then you’re going to end up with this with all of them when they get older,” Foster said. “And that’s what we want to stop.”

