Witnesses recount watching a tornado touch down near Pleasant Farms

A tornado touched down in South Midland County and tore through South Ector County around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Many community members were gathered outside of Wilson’s Corner store in Pleasant Farms at around 6 p.m.

One witness, James Stein, said his crew of four men were working on an oil well when they looked into the sky and saw the funnel of the tornado.

“All of a sudden we see this funnel cloud rolling. When it touched down, it was thin. But then it spread out a good 40 yards, like a football field. The top was at least 60 to 80,” he said.

Stein said the tornado was around a mile away from the eight people at the well site. With the safety of his crew on his mind, he ordered the well be secured. Around five minutes later, they were at the end of a lease road watching to see the direction of the tornado.

“We watched it touch down at the rig and we hauled butt out of there. The ways the winds blowing, it had a chance of coming right toward us,” he said.

Stein isn’t a stranger to severe weather. In fact, he’s overcome three hurricanes at his home near Beaumont, Texas. But Stein didn’t quite expect to see a tornado in West Texas.

“There’s always a possibility. But I didn’t think it was going to be this quick!” he said.

At the same time, a little over five miles away, Angelina Hicks- Manges was working at Wilson’s Corner Store and saw the same menacing spiral.

“It touched down back in that field right there. My first thought was, ‘is my son okay?’ My son lives six miles that way, my little sisters are watching him,” she said.

Hicks-Manges immediately made a phone call and discovered that her son and sisters were safe. The mother said she worried about her entire family that live in the Pleasant Farms area.

Hicks-Manges added that she wished she was able to run straight to her home to see her son. But the mother ocused on keeping community members safe.

“We got a crowd of people swarming into the store trying to find shelter,” she said.

Another eye witness, Garrett Jenckes, pulled over to the side of the road when he spotted the twister.

“It was pretty scary, I’m not going to lie. Because right before that, we got some immediate hail,” he said.

Jenckes said a school bus that had children on it also pulled over. The witness stayed to film video, and make sure the children were safe.

“It was immediately intensifying, it grew two to three times the size in the course of 10, 15 seconds. I mean, it had to have been moving at 30 or 40 miles per hour because it was covering some ground,” he said.

But almost as soon as it touched down, it seemed to dance across the land toward Crane, according to the witnesses.

The community members also highlighted the importance of having a tornado safety plan in place.

CBS7 spoke with witnesses and drove through the area, but did not find any damage. However, CBS7 has not received official information concerning if the tornado caused any damage or injuries.