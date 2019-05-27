Witness says Odessa shooter fired into the air, aimed at police before he was killed

An Odessa man is dead after police say he pointed a gun at three officers.

Drake Hebert said his next-door neighbor was quiet compared to the rest of the street, that is, until Sunday night when he walked outside with a gun in his hand.

Hebert said he was outside when he looked next door and saw his neighbor suddenly open fire.

“He had a handgun came out and started shooting it into the air and went back inside at which point in time multiple people called the police,” Hebert said.

It didn’t take long for officers to arrive at the 7200 block of Donatello Street, but when they tried to deescalate the situation, the suspect did not surrender.

Instead, Hebert said the man came out of the house again, this time with an assault rifle in his arms.

“He has it,” he said. “Came out, turns around and goes back in.”

Soon after, Hebert said the man came out a third time holding the handgun.

Police say the shooter ignored the officer’s commands and pointed his gun at three nearby officers.

When that happened, police say the officers fired their own weapons and killed him.

“Definitely wasn’t expecting it,” Hebert said. “It escalated quite quickly. You would expect when he walked back in and saw the police, he would just surrender at that point, but it seemed he had intent on his mind, other things.”

Hebert said it was a strange incident because he had never seen his neighbor get into trouble before and he said throughout the night the man didn’t even seem angry or upset when he decided to start shooting.

“He wasn’t really saying anything to anybody,” he said. “He never said a word, the entire ordeal.”

At this point, the Department of Public Safety has taken over the investigation and they have not been able to release any more details for now as the investigation continues.

