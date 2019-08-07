Wisconsin house where Jayme Closs was kidnapped, parents killed is torn down

The home where two people were murdered and a teenager kidnapped has been torn down.

The bank that owns the house near Barron had it demolished Tuesday after consulting with relatives about the property. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald tells the Star Tribune his department released the crime scene back to the estate several months ago.

In October, Jake Patterson shot and killed James and Denise Closs in the home and kidnapped their daughter, 13-year-old Jayme.

Patterson held Jayme captive at his cabin in Douglas County, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Barron until she escaped in January.

Patterson is serving life without the possibility of parole.

