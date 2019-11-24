Winter storms brew ahead of Thanksgiving week

Winter storms brewing across the country threaten millions of Americans traveling for Thanksgiving.

Meteorologists caution that forecasts can change, but the threats of inclement weather come as AAA expects the second-highest number of travelers in a decade. (Source: CNN, KMGH, WGN, WLS, WGME, KRDO, KCBS, Tribune, KCAL, KCBS)

In the northeast, freezing rain is expected to turn to snow early in the week. Snowfall is expected to blanket New England, possibly as far north as Maine.

The National Weather Service predicts another storm system will clear out of the Midwest by Thanksgiving Day, leaving temperatures up to 15 degrees lower.

A third storm system is expected to bring rain to the west coast, and snow could impact travel in higher elevations.

Mountainous areas of Oregon, California and Nevada are under winter storm watches.

An estimated 1.6 million more travelers are expected this year than in 2018.

