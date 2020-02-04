Closings & Delays

The latest on closures and delays in West Texas:

-Kermit ISD will have a delated start at 10 a.m. Buses will start their routes at 9 a.m. Teachers and staff are to report by 9:15 a.m. Students can be dropped off as early as 9:30 a.m.

-Glasscock County ISD will have a delayed start at 10 a.m. Buses will run all routes but there will be no morning athletic buses.

-Compass Academy Charter School of Odessa will have a delayed start at 10 a.m.

We will continue to update this story with closures and delays as they come in. School districts and others wishing to share their delays and closings can reach us at news@cbs7.com or call (432) 580-5672.