Winkler County volunteers deliver Easter eggs to families

Social distancing and quarantine is the lifestyle we live in, and while it’s important to practice these safety precautions, individuals from local businesses in Winkler County assembled to help residents host their own Easter festivities.

People from Cesar Ornelas law firm, and KPD are among those who volunteered to help fill plastic eggs with candy and toys so children in the area can celebrate Easter while social distancing.

“I kind of put something on facebook to kind of put a feeler out there,” Winkler County News staff writer Shantel Fields said. “And KPD was like we want to help, and I was like we would love that, come join us, come help us out. And then Erica from Cesar Ornelas law firm messaged us and said we’ve got your back. We’ll bring you some donations. And I was like that would be awesome and then the next thing you know things just kept getting bigger and bigger.”

Volunteers delivered Easter goods to 147 families, 388 kids, and filled over 6,000 plastic Easter eggs with candy and toys.

“Kids are going to wake up and there’s going to be some semblance of normalcy on Easter. Houston Productions office manager Jessika Pirtle said. “COVID-19, social distancing, little kids don’t understand and intellectualize all of that. All they understand is it’s Easter and there’s supposed to be some candy-filled eggs in my yard. So we can put some eggs in the yard. We can do that for sure. They can wake up and find some eggs.”

While large gatherings are strongly discouraged and with no school for kids to interact and play with their friends.

Delivering Easter eggs around the county and knowing so many children were able to celebrate Easter is what Fields finds most rewarding.

“We just wanted to do something for our kids for Easter. Give them some sense of normality in this crazy thing we’re all going through,” Fields said.

Providing for the community and paying it forward are two ways this group of volunteers in Winkler County made this Easter Sunday, surrounded by a global pandemic and social distancing, so special for children in the area.

Later in the evening someone was caught on video stealing those easter baskets right off the porches of some Kermit residents.