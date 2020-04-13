Wink elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

Wink-Loving ISD has announced that one of their elementary school students has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district shared the following on their website:

Dear Parents and Staff,

Wink-Loving ISD has been notified that a student who attends Wink Elementary has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The campus will be deeply sanitized and although schools have been closed since March 6th and remain closed at this time, all District employees and students are instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing.

Based on the information that we have gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed to the student at school has already ended. Therefore, it is possible that the student did not contract the virus until after district campuses closed.

However, out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines for people who have had close contact and contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms.

Wink-Loving ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed. We hope for a successful recovery for our district student. Please keep our community and all those affected in your thoughts and prayers.