Wink-Loving ISD staff members exposed to patient who tested positive for COVID-19

In a letter to parents and staff, Wink-Loving ISD announced that some of their staff members have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

According to the letter, the staff members who came into contact with the person are now under self-quarantine. They are not showing any symptoms of COVID-19 at this time, the district says.

WLISD states that the district has been deeply sanitized since schools and offices closed on March 9.

The letter states that Winkler County has not been notified of a positive case at this time, but the person who tested positive notified the school district.