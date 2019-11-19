Wink Lady Wildcats do it all on their way to state

After winning 40 games this season, the Wink volleyball team is just two wins away from a state championship.

“Just to get past the regional quarterfinals and make it to the regional tournament was awesome enough for us,” senior Jonnah Smith said. “And now that we’re going to state it’s really great. Really awesome.”

Third-year head coach Heather Archibald says she saw back in August that this was a team that could make a state run.

“They’ve just grown into these young women that aren’t scared,” Archibald said. “They’re not. And they’re ready to go and compete and do everything they need to get things done, and they truly are just something special and amazing.”

This will be Wink volleyball’s first trip to state in decades, but several Lady Cats already competed for a state title earlier this month in cross country. Of the six runners on that team, five are also volleyball players.

“I think it will help out a bunch,” Smith said. “Just to know what it’s like to be under that much pressure. I think that’ll help.”

While that double duty provides valuable experience, it does make pep rallies difficult. All of the Wink cheerleaders except for one play on the volleyball team.

“Honestly, it’s stressful,” Smith said. “But I don’t know what else I would be doing if I wasn’t doing three sports at a time.”

As the Lady Cats journey comes to a close, they want to keep making memories.

“I’m just going to go have fun,” senior Jordan Dewberry said. “I would love to win it all, but I just really want to enjoy the moment of being there with my team, and these wonderful girls.”

“You just kind of stand back in awe because you’re like ‘oh my gosh they’re doing it’,” Archilbald said. “They’re playing and they’re doing everything perfectly right, and it’s just been fun.”

“Like it shows up there on that billboard,” Smith said while gesturing to signs on the gym wall recognizing Wink’s 1972 and 1974 state champions. “We just want to put the 2019 up there. Right next to that 1974.”

Note:

Wink (40-5) will face Jewett Leon (42-5) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 2A state semifinal at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

The state championship match will be held at 3 p.m. Friday in the same gym, against the winner of the other semifinal featuring Crawford (47-4) and Burton (34-15).