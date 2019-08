Widespread power outages are being reported in West Texas.

According to the Oncor Stormcenter Outage Map, as of 7:20AM:

Odessa: 223 customers are affected, with 15 outages.

West Odessa: 229 customers are affected, with 14 outages

Midland: 72 cusotmers are affected, with restoration being around 7:30AM.

Andrews: 15 customers are affected, with 9 outages. Restoration time is expected to be at 12:00PM.

For outages in your area go to stormcenter.oncor.com