Wicked weekend weather threatens several southern states

Forecasters say a storm system approaching a handful of southern states is looking more and more menacing.

The Storm Prediction Center says nearly 19 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be at an enhanced threat of storms Friday that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains.

The area includes several major Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin.

The Storm Prediction Center on Thursday projected that a more tightly defined area covering part of northeast Texas and the Louisiana cities of Shreveport and Monroe will be at an especially high risk of damaging winds.

That region is home to about 1.1 million people.