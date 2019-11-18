Who’s the Jeopardy GOAT? Top 3 all-time winners to compete in prime-time tournament

Jeopardy is bringing the brainpower! The game’s top three winners will quiz their way toward $1 million.

Call it the battle royale of game shows as Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer compete in the challenge.

Here's how it will work: the three champs will compete in a series of matches and the first player to win three will receive a cool million and be crowned the "greatest of all time."

The other two contestants will walk away with $250,000 each.

Each man boasts some pretty impressive stats already. Jennings won a record 74 games straight, Rutter hauled in the most money, and Holzhauer holds the title for top single-game winnings.

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek says this competition should set the record straight on who is the best of the best.

It will air starting Jan. 7 in prime time on ABC.

