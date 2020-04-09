Where did positive patients go before isolating? Midland and Ector County still can't say

It’s been weeks since Midland and Ector County got their first cases and as they’ve stacked up, we still don’t know the answer to one key question: what places did they expose before they went into isolation?

It’s the same question we get from viewers on a daily basis and, so far, the Odessa HEB employee has been the only case where learned when the patient was out in public before he was exposed and that’s only because the store decided to make this public.

We spoke to our affiliate news station in Lubbock, KCBD, and their staff said over there, city started answering those questions immediately.

“The very first case they announced they let us start telling us where potential exposure places were,” KCBD’s Assistant News Director Ruben Villareal said. “Because the very first case was actually the Texas tech student who case back from Spain and had visited their family member at the nursing home, had gone to Rosa’s Cafe and then also gone to a Walmart.”

This page on KCBD’s website shows exact times dates and locations of where patients went before they went into quarantine.

So, we asked the Ector County Health Department why can’t we do the same?

The director said they haven’t put out a list like that because she said as far as they know none of the 39 patients went anywhere at all aside from home and work.

“And we haven’t had a reason to put a public place out there to ask if you were there at a specific time,” Ector County’s Health Department Director Brandi Garcia said.

But, then again, the department said they’ve only asked patients where they’ve been three days prior to developing symptoms, not 14 days before during the period where they were still able to spread the virus.

As for Midland County, their health department director was unavailable for comment Thursday and the county judge said he wasn’t involved in the tracking efforts.

Weeks ago, Midland County said the main thing holding them back from releasing this type of data is patients who didn’t want to reveal their recent history.

