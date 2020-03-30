SHELTER-IN-PLACE: What's now OPEN and CLOSED in Odessa and Ector County

The bottom line - the only new things now closed are barbershops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, nail salons, tanning beds, game rooms, or any place where people may need to be close together.

Otherwise, everything else stays the same. You're just encouraged to not get out if you don't have to.

The City of Odessa's shelter in place order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday night.

Here's a detailed list --

CLOSED:

Non-essential Personal Services Businesses

Businesses which engage in direct, person-to-person services to the public which are not time-sensitive and which are not required for the immediate health or safety of the recipient, including, but not limited to, hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, piercing businesses, tanning salons, hair removal waxing businesses, gym facilities and fitness centers, and massage parlors;

OPEN:

(1) Stores that sell Groceries and Certain Other Essential Supplies. Grocery stores, supermarkets, big-box stores, food banks, convenience stores, liquor stores and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supplies, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products). This includes stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences;

(2) Food Cultivation. Food cultivation, including farming livestock, and

fishing;

(3) Social Services and Charitable Organizations. Businesses that provide food, shelter (including homeless), and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals;

(4) News Media. Newspapers, television, radio, and other news media

services;

(5) Gas Stations and Businesses Needed for Transportation. Gas stations, auto-manufacturing and assembly, auto mechanics, auto supply, autorepair, and other related facilities;

(6) Financial Institutions. Banks and related financial institutions, consumer lenders, sales and finance lenders, credit unions, appraisers, title companies, pawn shops, entities that issue bonds, insurance

companies, underwriters, agents, brokers, and related insurance claims

and agents;

(7) Hardware and Supply Stores. Hardware stores and businesses that sell electrical, plumbing, and other material necessary to support Essential Businesses, Critical Infrastructure, and Essential Government

Functions;

(8) Mail and Delivery Services. Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes;

(9) Laundry Services. Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service

providers;

(10) Restaurants for Consumption Off-Premises. Restaurants and other

facilities that prepare and serve food or alcohol, but only for delivery,

drive-through, or carry out.

All individuals who obtain food or beverages from these establishments are required to leave the premises of said establishment within five minutes of receiving their food or beverage.

Premises of these establishments includes all indoor and outdoor

facilities, including parking lots. Individuals shall not consume food or

beverages on the premises of any establishment regulated under this

subsection.

Truck drivers holding CDL licenses and who are operating a

semi-tractor-trailer truck for commercial purposes are exempt from the

food requirements of this subsection while they are on the premises of

any truck stop or travel center. Said truck drivers are limited to eating

only in their semi-trucks while on said premises.

Schools and other entities that typically provide free food services to students or members of the public may continue to do so under this Order on the condition that the food is provided to students or members of the public on a pickup and take-away basis only.

Schools and other entities that provide food services under this exemption shall not permit the food to be eaten at the site where it is provided, or at any other gathering site;

(11) Supplies to Work from Home. Businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home;

(12) Supplies for Essential Businesses, Essential Critical Infrastructure and Essential Government Functions. Businesses that supply other

Essential Businesses, Essential Critical Infrastructure, and Essential

Government Functions with the support, supplies, or components

necessary to operate, including but not limited to computers, audio and

video electronics, microelectronics, semiconductors, hardware, paint,

electrical and plumbing material, sanitary equipment, medical

equipment, and food and beverages;

(13) Food Delivery Services. Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residences;

(14) Transportation. Aircraft, taxis, and other private transportation providers (such as Uber and Lyft) that provide transportation services necessary for the performance of Essential Activities, Essential Businesses, Essential Critical Infrastructure, Essential Government Functions, or Essential Travel;

(15) Home-Based Care and Services. Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children, including caregivers who may travel to provide care;

(16) Residential Facilities and Shelters. Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, children, and animals;

(17) Professional Services. Professional services, such as legal or

accounting services, and insurance services when necessary to assist

in compliance with legally mandated activities or to further Essential

Businesses, Essential Government functions, or Essential Critical

Infrastructure;

(18) Real Estate Services. Services related to the marketing, sale, lease, or value of real estate, including but not limited to real estate brokers, title companies, surveyors, and/or appraisers, except that all activities shall be performed in compliance with Social Distancing Requirements as defined herein.

(19) Lawn Maintenance Services. Essential lawn maintenance services are limited to the mowing of weeds and grass and to the emergency removal of trees that pose a health and safety hazard.

(20) Automobile Dealerships. Car dealerships may provide repairs and parts services. Car dealers may remain open only for individuals who need to purchase vehicles to perform Essential Functions and Essential Travel and for businesses that need vehicles for Essential Business and

Essential Government Functions. Showrooms are to be open to such

individuals by appointment only.

(21) Information Technology Services. IT and IT services and their essential services vendors, including the provision of essential global, national, and local infrastructure for computing services, business infrastructure, communications, web-based services, and critical manufacturing, as well as telecommunications services, internet access, and broadband/communications services;

(22) Moving Supply Services. Businesses that provide rental and/or

commercial moving services and necessary moving supplies;

(23) Hotels and Motels. Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging or delivery or carry-out food services;

(24) Funeral, mortuary, cremation, burial, cemetery, related services, and weddings, provided that social distancing of six feet per person is

maintained to the greatest extent possible and no more than ten (10)

persons are present during the activity;

(25) Educational Institutions. Educational institutions-including public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities for purposes of

facilitating distance learning, performing critical research, or performing

other essential functions, provided that social distancing of six-feet per

person is maintained to the greatest extent possible; and,

(26) Childcare Facilities. Childcare facilities providing services that enable individuals exempted in this Order to work as permitted. To the extent possible, childcare facilities must operate under the following mandatory conditions;

i. Childcare must be carried out in stable groups of 10 or fewer ("stable"

means that the same 10 or fewer children are in the same group

each day);

ii. Children shall not change from one group to another;

iii. If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each

group shall be in a separate room. Groups shall not mix with each

other.

iv. Childcare providers shall remain solely with one group of children