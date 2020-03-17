Whataburger to close all dining rooms Tuesday

Whataburger announced Monday the fast food chain will close all dining rooms in all restaurants starting Tuesday afternoon due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Here is what the Texas staple had to say in a press release:

"As the COVID-19 virus continues to affect our communities, Whataburger is committed to protecting the wellbeing of our Family Members and our communities – while serving the highest quality meals.

By 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, we will temporarily close dining rooms at all Whataburger restaurants. These closures will begin in select markets March 16 and will continue until further notice.

During the time our dining rooms are closed, we are proud to continue to staff our drive-thru – offering a full menu for guests at all of our restaurants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. "