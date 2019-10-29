Whataburger opens new restaurant in Odessa where historic A-frame once stood

Whataburger has a brand new restaurant in Odessa.

The restaurant is located on Andrews Highway at the same lot where their historic A-frame building once stood.

That building was torn down in July.

According to a release, the new building will include "double drive-thru lanes, a bigger, modern kitchen and larger lobby and dining area."

The building will also feature a unique tribute wall as the property is an important piece of Whataburger history.

Whataburger will be holding a Customer Appreciation Event at that location on November 22 from 5-7 p.m.