If you think you may have the coronavirus or have COVID-19 conerns, the three largest West Texas hospitals each have hotlines set up.

Midland Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Hospital, and Odessa Regional Medical Center all say do NOT come to the ER if you're showing signs of COVID-19. Instead, call one of these hotlines first:

Midland Memorial Hospital: 68-NURSE

Medical Center Hospital in Odessa COVID-19 Hotline: 432-640-2747

Odessa Regional Medical Center COVID-19 Hotline: 432-582-8030