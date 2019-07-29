West Texas school districts respond to new state law

A new state law that focuses on punishing students who harass teachers .... Will go into affect this school year.

I checked in with ector county and rankin i-s-d... To get their response to senate bill 24-32.

They both tell me that the new law won't change much... But that they will begin briefing all faculty and staff on it before the start of this next school year.

The hallways at rankin high school are empty for now... But students will be back in august... And senate bill 24-32 won't be far behind... As the new law goes into affect in september.

I think the new law is a good thing anytime support teachers in the classroom but i do think schools need to be cautious and make sure they go through due process.

The law would apply to students who quote "harass" teachers and staff.

Harassment under state law includes ... Threatening to physically hurt.... Making repeated phone calls in a way that's likely to annoy, alarm, or abuse.... And making a quote "obscene" comment.under the new law...

Students who are deemed harassers will be moved to *disciplinary alternative education programs.*

The ector county i-s-d p-i-o...says safety in schools is already their top priority... And the new law will complement the school district's current discipline procedures.

....that s probably the biggest challenge

Over in the rankin 1-a school district... The superintendent tells us that disciplining the student in this harassment cases is one thing... But helping the student succeed in the future should also remain a priority in public schools.

You don t want to just curtail the behavior you also want to help fix the problem. Whether it s emotional or what is the underlying issue that is causing that kid to act out?

But in the end... Samuel wyatt says making teachers feel comfortable is important to keeping them in the classroom... Especially during an oil boom.

It s hard to find good teachers and if students run over them in ways that are persistent, pervasive, or threatening it can be an uncomfortable environment for teachers.

Before students are placed into d-a-e-p....

Ector county i-s-d and rankin i-s-d both handle their discipline issues on case-by-case basis... Through a strict investigation.... And say they will continue with that same formula going forward.

