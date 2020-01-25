West Texas mothers learn the importance of self-defense

West Texas mothers and children were taught the importance of empowerment and self-defense on Saturday while getting a little sweaty.

Edith Padilla is a long time believer that both women and their children should study the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as a form of self defense.

She tells CBS7 News that knowing this form of mixed martial arts gives students like herself a new way of thinking in scary situations.

“You never know what type of situation you might come across. In a parking lot, even coming out of your house, you never know what is going to happen. It also gives them a little bit of confidence. Confidence to be able to step out and feel like they could possibly defend themselves if a situation were to arise,” said Padilla.

Always wanting to be prepared is why Padilla and about 30 others attended this women and kids self defense seminar in Midland.

The class, which was hosted by Bastos Brizilian Jiu-Jitsu and Dress for Success Permian Basin, went beyond teaching students how to protect themselves in un-thinkable situations.

The self-defense class also showed the women some techniques to share with their children and helped instill a bit of confidence to take on a possible attacker.

“This seminar we are focusing on some real life situations and techniques that could be used in a real life situation by kids and by women as well,” said Padilla.

According to Emily Weinberg with Dress for Success, all proceeds from this class went towards Dress for Success and their efforts here in the Basin.

“An event like this is very important for women and children alike because everybody needs a little bit of self defense, quite honestly especially now a days, you never know what type of situation you might come across,” said Padilla.

The organization said they are always in need of donations and volunteers.

Dress for Success tells CBS7 News while it is their goal to help women achieve economic independence it is also their mission to teach important life lessons.

“The partnership seems pretty cohesive because what they do here is empower women to feel confident out in the world and we do the same in just a different way,” said Weinberg.

