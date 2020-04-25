West Texas mayors pen letter to governor asking businesses to reopen

Mayors throughout West Texas penned a letter to Governor Greg Abbott asking him to let them reopen businesses in their cities.

The letter states that every business in West Texas in essential.

It said every city should evaluate their own situation and come up with a plan to open businesses safely while still implementing strict social distancing measures.

The letter also states each West Texas city is ready to implement their own policies.

It was signed by mayors of Odessa, Big Spring, San Angelo, Lubbock, Abilene, Midland and Amarillo.

