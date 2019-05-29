West Texas law enforcement remembers officers who died in the line of duty

Law enforcement agencies from all over West Texas united to honor fallen officers and deputies with their annual memorial.

“Those who have fallen before us gave the ultimate sacrifice for all of us,” Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said in a speech.

Big Bend area law enforcement agents of all types gathered to remember officers who have died in the line of duty.

The names of Brewster County Deputy Thalis Tucker Cook and Ector County Deputy That Dewitt West were added the riderless horse memorial at Sul Ross State University.

Like so many, their efforts to help others cost them their lives.

While the loss stings years later, their memory lives on.

“I take solace in the fact that in their lives they were able to touch and bring about a positive impact on people they came into contact with,” Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said in his keynote speech.

This is especially true for the West Texas lawman who died just days before the memorial.

Speakers remembered Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter at the service for his warmth, unshakable principles and lifelong service to law enforcement.

“He made quite a mark in law enforcement not only in midland county but in our entire community, West Texas, the state,” Griffis said.

“In the time that I have been the chief of police for the Odessa police department I found sheriff painter to be a man of integrity who always had a kind word, a firm handshake and kind smile waiting when we spoke,” Gerke said. “He had a way of giving advice without knowing he was giving advice. He was a great lawman and a great American.”

As the ceremony closed with the folding of colors and walking of a riderless horse, law enforcement agents reflected on the risks they take and why they do it all again every day.

“All officers in the United States everywhere put our lives on the line for the people that we serve,” Ector County Lieutenant Reno Lewis. “And just remember that we’re out there and we’re on your side.”

