If you are one of the many in West Texas who suffer with allergies you might have noticed more itchy eyes, sneezing and coughing, but you are not alone.

West Texas experiencing high count of summer allergens.

Emily Banda has been a patient at West Texas Allergy for 4 years and she said this summer has been tough. Tough, because of all the allergens in West Texas.

“I was really really sick and for a long time the doctors could not figure out what was wrong with me so my normal pediatrician sent me over here to West Texas Allergy to get a test to see if I was allergic to something I did not know about. It turns out I had 39 unknown allergies,” said Banda.

In the same waiting room, Brandi Lara waits with her son to get treatment shots to control his allergy symptoms.

“More coughing, sneezing, running nose, bloody nose, yeah dirt everywhere. It has affected him so much,” said Lara.

Doctors said Midland and Odessa are hotbeds for allergies.

And because of heavy rain this spring, people throughout the Permian Basin have seen an increase of allergens in the air.

“I would say this summer has been busier than the summer previous so I think maybe because we got quite a bit of rain late in the spring that the pollen has been a little bit higher but definitely it seems this summer people are having more issues,” said Physician Assistant, Misty Fortner.

Physicians at West Texas Allergy say the process for allergy testing is fairly simple, patience get to sit in chairs like this. It only takes about 15 minutes and results can be life changing.

Fortner has worked in Midland for the past 6 years and said this is the worst season she’s seen for those with allergies.

“In this area there are a lot of things to be allergic too. Allergies are region specific but here is a good spot to have some allergies,” said Fortner.

Doctors recommend if you are suffering from seasonal allergies, you get tested before the real heavy season start, which is fall.

