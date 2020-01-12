West Texas engaged couples plan their wedding

Whether you believe it or not, wedding season is just around the corner and brides in the Permian Basin had the chance to plan their big day all in one place.

The West Texas Wedding Expo was a one-stop-shop for engaged couples to check off their wedding honey-do lists.

According to Tiffany Reid, the co-owner of the expo, there were over 100 vendors at the event all offering engaged couples something unique for their wedding.

Reid said with so many people in West Texas getting engaged this expo is the perfect opportunity to bring the best of the best in one location.

"We have everything that you need here. If you are looking to do a destination wedding you can still come here and take photographers with you, take your wedding dress with you,” said Reid.

The main purpose organizers wanted to put this expo together is to make sure everything turns out perfect on everyone’s wedding day.

“You do not have to go to Dallas or Austin to get your dream dress or your dream photographer. We have those people here and they are fantastic,” said Reid.

All ticket proceeds from the expo are going directly towards 'Pink the Basin' and its efforts to bring breast cancer awareness to the Permian Basin.

